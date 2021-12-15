Schalled named student of month

Four County Career Center announced Savannah Schaller from Delta High School as Student of the Month. Savannah is the daughter of Daniel and Shirley Schaller and is a junior in the Interior Design program at the Career Center. Savannah was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Hall. She is a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. Outside of school, Savannah takes acting classes. After Savannah graduates, she plans to pursue film and cinematography.

