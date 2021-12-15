Ohio Supreme Court denies Worley appeal

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court Tuesday denied an appeal by James Worley, who was convicted of murder in Fulton County.

Worley’s attorney from The Office of the Ohio Public Defender had filed for reopening of the case “based upon the ineffective assistance of counsel during his direct appeal.” The appeal said his counsel failed to present meritorious issues for appellate court review mandated by statute.

The Supreme Court did not agree.

Worley was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury Aug. 16, 2016, on 19 counts related to Joughin’s abduction and murder that year. The 20-year-old Metamora resident disappeared July 19 while on an evening bicycle ride on County Road 6. Her body was found three days later in a shallow grave in a cornfield not far from the abduction site.

Worley was found guilty on all counts March 27, 2018 and received the death penalty as a sentence.

Worley https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_worley.jpg Worley File photo