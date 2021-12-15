Fulton County reports 8 new COVID deaths

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Health Department reported eight new COVID deaths early this week. There were three deaths in the 60-69 age range, two each in the 70-79 and 80 and over age groups, and one in the 40-49 year old range.

Fulton County saw a decrease in new COVID cases early this week, with 141 reported on Monday and Tuesday.

There were 72 new cases reported by the Fulton County Health Department from Dec. 10-13 and 69 more new cases reported on Tuesday. This compares to 175 for those same days in the previous week.

People 19 years of age or younger accounted for 26 of the cases in the county, while 25 cases were reported in the 30-39 and 40-49 age groups.

Four new hospitalizations were reported, for a total of 406. Three of the people hospitalized were in their 60s and one 80 years or older.

The total number of cases reported in Fulton County is now 7,554. The median age of COVID cases is 43.

In the county, positive cases have included 4,071 females and 3,454 males.

• The level of community transmission of coronavirus in Fulton County is listed as high by the Centers for Disease Control. The levels are low, moderate, substantial, then high.

Indoor mask wearing is recommended in areas with substantial or high transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

• In Fulton County, 50.27% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The age range with the highest percentage in the county is 70-74 years old at 91.1%, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Among the 75-79 age group, 87.56% have been vaccinated, with 86.72% of residents 80 and older vaccinated, according to Ohio data.

Among younger Fulton County residents, 17.76% of those 19 and under are vaccinated and 40.58% of those in their 20s.

• The Fulton County Health Department on Tuesday released the vaccination status of cases reported from Dec. 3-9. The majority of new cases were among the unvaccinated, at 55%.

Another 11% had an unknown vaccination status. That is either people who were vaccinated in another state or are not vaccinated.

For the week, 31% of new cases were from people fully vaccinated and 3% partially vaccinated individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vaccine is also available at Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton and Wauseon, the Wauseon Walmart, and Swanton Kroger.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-4.jpg