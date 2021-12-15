Four County Career Center students, headed by the Skills USA Leadership team, united in a school-wide effort and collected almost 20,000 servings of non-perishable food items for the local food drive. All career & technical programs at the Career Center participated in the “Fast & Furious” campaign. Through their involvement, the students hope that families in northwest Ohio will have a happier Christmas.

Shown above with the collected items ready for the Bread from Heaven in Napoleon, FISH Pantry in Archbold, First Lutheran Church in Stryker, and PATH Center in Defiance are Skills USA Leadership team members, from left, Katie Rose (Archbold) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Kaci Alspaugh (Bryan) Fire & Rescue; Lynae Poling (Hicksville) Cosmetology; Saige Johnson (Wauseon) Fire & Rescue; Izabelle Wyse (Delta) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; and Kinsley Martin (North Central) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics. Skills USA Advisors Krista Whetro, Cosmetology instructor; and Tonya Fisher, Fire & Rescue instructor, made the arrangements for the food drive.