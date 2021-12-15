Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members include over 130 Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics, Diesel Mechanics, Floral Design, Landscape & Greenhouse Technologies, Powersports, and Veterinarian Assistant students. These students work on chapter projects, compete in district, state, and national FFA leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year. Officers of the 2021-2022 Four County Career Center FFA Chapter include – front, from left – President – Mason Herman (Edgerton) Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Vice President – Colin Kimpel (Edgerton) Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Secretary – Natalee Rose (Archbold) Veterinarian Assistant; Treasurer – Abigail Johnson (Hicksville) Veterinarian Assistant – back, from left – Reporter – Elizabeth Frost (Hicksville) Veterinarian Assistant; Sentinel – Payton Shepard (Napoleon) Diesel Mechanics; and Student Advisor – Delaney Burghardt (Evergreen) Veterinarian Assistant. Career Center Advisors include Jason Elston, Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Florence Luzny, Floral Design; Eric Hite, Landscape & Greenhouse Technologies; Denton Blue, Diesel Mechanics; Larry Soles, Powersports; and Stephanie Pippin, Veterinarian Assistant.

Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members include over 130 Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics, Diesel Mechanics, Floral Design, Landscape & Greenhouse Technologies, Powersports, and Veterinarian Assistant students. These students work on chapter projects, compete in district, state, and national FFA leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year. Officers of the 2021-2022 Four County Career Center FFA Chapter include – front, from left – President – Mason Herman (Edgerton) Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Vice President – Colin Kimpel (Edgerton) Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Secretary – Natalee Rose (Archbold) Veterinarian Assistant; Treasurer – Abigail Johnson (Hicksville) Veterinarian Assistant – back, from left – Reporter – Elizabeth Frost (Hicksville) Veterinarian Assistant; Sentinel – Payton Shepard (Napoleon) Diesel Mechanics; and Student Advisor – Delaney Burghardt (Evergreen) Veterinarian Assistant. Career Center Advisors include Jason Elston, Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Florence Luzny, Floral Design; Eric Hite, Landscape & Greenhouse Technologies; Denton Blue, Diesel Mechanics; Larry Soles, Powersports; and Stephanie Pippin, Veterinarian Assistant. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_2021-22-FFA-Officers.jpg Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members include over 130 Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics, Diesel Mechanics, Floral Design, Landscape & Greenhouse Technologies, Powersports, and Veterinarian Assistant students. These students work on chapter projects, compete in district, state, and national FFA leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year. Officers of the 2021-2022 Four County Career Center FFA Chapter include – front, from left – President – Mason Herman (Edgerton) Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Vice President – Colin Kimpel (Edgerton) Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Secretary – Natalee Rose (Archbold) Veterinarian Assistant; Treasurer – Abigail Johnson (Hicksville) Veterinarian Assistant – back, from left – Reporter – Elizabeth Frost (Hicksville) Veterinarian Assistant; Sentinel – Payton Shepard (Napoleon) Diesel Mechanics; and Student Advisor – Delaney Burghardt (Evergreen) Veterinarian Assistant. Career Center Advisors include Jason Elston, Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Florence Luzny, Floral Design; Eric Hite, Landscape & Greenhouse Technologies; Denton Blue, Diesel Mechanics; Larry Soles, Powersports; and Stephanie Pippin, Veterinarian Assistant. Photo provided