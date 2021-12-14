Swanton Planning Commission approves AutoZone site plan with condition

The Swanton Planning Commission last week gave contingent approval to a site plan for a new AutoZone location on Airport Highway. If constructed it would be located at 110 E. Airport Highway next to Marcos Pizza and across from the Kroger store.

The site plan was approved contingent on CT Consultants accepting the stormwater calculations and management plan, according to Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle.

“Though some information was submitted with the site plan, the Planning Commission indicated they would like to see the results of the soil borings before approving the plan,” she said. “The representative of the applicant in attendance at the meeting indicated he expects those documents to be submitted within the next couple weeks; they will then be sent to CT for review.”

Plans provided by AutoZone, of Memphis, Tennessee, show the business would use its own drainage system to collect storm water, and that it would not discharge to the public storm water collection system on Airport Highway. This makes the infiltration rate of the water into the subgrade critical, according to a letter to the village from Richard Hertzfeld of CT Consultants.

“It appears that the hydraulic conductivity rate was obtained from the NRCS web soil survey and that no actual soil borings and field or laboratory testing to confirm the design value of 6 in. per hr. was performed,” the letter read. “Consideration should be given to confirming this value. We recommend that these calculations be provided for review.”

Two buildings just to the east of Marcos would be demolished to make way for the new AutoZone location. The buildings are homes, but the property is zoned commercial.

If and when the plan receives final approval, a 7,381 square-foot AutoZone store would be constructed on the east side of the approximately 0.8-acre property.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

