Santa Claus will be at the Wauseon Depot Dec. 18 and 19 from 2:30-4 p.m. then again Dec. 20-22 from 6:30-8 p.m. This is a totally free event brought to you by the Wauseon Rotary, Wauseon Historic Society and Wauseon Fire Department.

Kids will be able to carry on this Wauseon tradition of coming and sitting on Santa’s lap to get those last minute wishes ordered for Christmas.