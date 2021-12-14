Anime Club meeting at SPL

The Anime Club at the Swanton Public Library has returned. Kids in grades K-12 can visit the library from 4-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, for an afternoon all about anime.

Watch three episodes of anime chosen by the attendees and enjoy Japanese Christmas cake, vanilla sponge cake with strawberries and whipped cream. Snacks and drinks will also be provided. No registration is required and it is free.

Call the library at 419-826-2760, stop by, or visit http://www.swantonpubliclibrary.org for more information. Swanton Library is located at 305 Chestnut Street in Swanton.