Premier Bank welcomes Spencer Short as mortgage loan officer

DEFIANCE – Premier Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Spencer Short as Mortgage Loan Officer serving the Defiance market.

With nearly three years of experience in the lending industry, Short will be a valuable asset in helping customers find a loan that meets their financial needs. He most recently served as a loan officer for a lending and financial services cooperative that serves the needs of farmers and rural residents in Northwest Ohio. In his new role, Short will be maintaining and generating new lending opportunities for mortgage refinances and new home purchases in the Defiance market.

“I enjoy helping my customers turn their dreams into reality,” explains Short. “Whether that is building their dream home or buying their first home, I’m always excited to be a part of that journey.”

Short earned his Agribusiness Management (B.S.) degree in agriculture from Michigan State University. In his free time, Short enjoys volunteering for the Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families in need with decent and affordable housing. He currently resides near Pettisville.

Short’s office is located at 601 Clinton Street in Defiance. He can be contacted at SShort@YourPremierBank.com or 419-782-4237.