Authorities investigate weapon on Swanton school property

Authorities became involved Friday after a weapon was brought onto the Swanton High School campus. But, according to Superintendent Chris Lake, there was no threat to students or the building itself.

At end of the school day it was brought to the attention of Swanton High School administration that an adult brought a weapon onto school property. The administration immediately notified the Swanton Police Department and together they launched an investigation.

“After interviewing witnesses and taking their statements this matter has been handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office,” Lake said in the message to district parents. “In the course of the investigation it has been determined that this was an incident between two individuals and it did not represent a threat to the school itself or the student body.”

The Swanton Local School District will work hand in hand with the Swanton Police Department and the prosecutor to pursue this matter to the fullest extent of the law, he added.

“The safety and security of our students is our top priority every single day,” said Lake. “We greatly appreciate the quick response from the Swanton Police Department and the assistance of all of the witnesses who came forward to notify us of this incident.”

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Swanton-high-School.jpg