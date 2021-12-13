Swanton library announces adult programs

The Swanton Public Library recently offered information on programs and events planned for adults this month.

Painting class

On Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., join local artist Rick Fravor for an acrylic painting class. Participants will learn how to paint their own wintry landscape just in time for Christmas.

All supplies will be provided and the registration costs will be covered by the Friends of the Swanton Public Library. Room is limited. Call, stop in, or register through the library website.

Toastbusters

Just in time for the holidays, join the SPL librarians and other patrons to read and swap recipes from Soup Swap by Kathy Gunst on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. This program is free to attend, but registration is requested.

Online book club

For December, the book for the library’s online book club will be the satirical novel “Ella Minnow Pea” by Mark Dunn. Simply stop in and pick up a book and book club packet (both are yours to keep), or request a copy for curbside pickup, or even pick one up from the after-hours lockers.

Directions for joining the chat are included in the Book Club packet. Copies are limited. Join in starting Dec. 20 for good company and a good book from the comfort of your own home.

Holiday closures

The Swanton Public Library will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

SPL Book Sale

Through Thursday Dec. 23, the library will hold the yearly Used Media Sale. Stop in during normal library hours.

Recurring programs

Writers Group will continue to meet at the library in the Community Room. The next date is Dec. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Chess Club is officially back and open to beginners and seasoned chess players alike, and meets in the library every Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Those interested in knitting can join the Fiber Art Fiends Wednesdays the 15th and 29th at 5 p.m. Crocheters, spinners, weavers, knitters and more are welcome.

The Swanton Historical Society will meet every Friday in December at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in joining or volunteering with the Historical Society is encouraged to arrive.

There will be no card making class this December, but will return in January.