Girl Named Tom’s journey continues

As the Pettisville community has followed Girl Named Tom’s path on “The Voice” they have been among the group’s biggest fans. They’ve gathered in watch parties to cheer them on, and then voted to help propel them to the next round.

“We have been on an incredible journey with Girl Named Tom – one for the local history books,” said Pettisville Superintendent Josh Clark. “Sometimes, it’s hard to grasp the significance of a moment while you are living in it, and I want to make sure we all pause, take a moment, and realize what this experience has brought us.”

With that in mind, Pettisville has scheduled a two-hour delay for school on Wednesday. That is the morning after this season’s finale of “The Voice.” Tuesday’s episode starts at 9 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m.

”I want to make sure all of our students who have hung on every note Girl Named Tom has sung, and who have dreamed of big things along with them, have the opportunity to see the journey to completion. We are living Pettisville history, and it is important to recognize the moment for what it is.”

Siblings Bekah, Caleb and Josh Liechty, had all four coaches turn around during blind auditions and have successfully made their way through each round. Last week in the semis, they became the first trio to advance to a finale on “The Voice.”

To get there, they went back to their folk roots, performing Joni Mitchell’s “River” during last Monday’s live show on NBC. During their performance each member of Girl Named Tom was able to showcase their individual talents in addition to their harmonies as a trio.

“Every week you are making beautiful music up here,” said John Legend following the performance. “We’re so lucky to have you here. And, I love you singing Joni Mitchell, I think it’s really just a cool choice for you. I’m so glad that she heard you and responded to you. She’s such an iconic artist.”

Their coach heaped more praise on Girl Named Tom after the performance Monday. She said they are always working until the very end to get their songs right.

“Little changes keep happening,” said Kelly Clarkson. “And it’s so cool, because you care about every moment and it shows in your performance. You leave no moment left unspoken for.

“Also you just make such a beautiful story musically not just with the words. Literally you are the most special thing I’ve ever seen on this show, that I’ve been a part of. It’s so crazy.”

District plans Wednesday delayed start

