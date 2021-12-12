Girl Named Tom makes finale

Girl Named Tom made history on “The Voice” Tuesday, becoming the first trio to advance to the show’s finale. The Liechty siblings from Pettisville will hit the stage again Monday.

To get there, they went back to their folk roots, performing Joni Mitchell’s “River” during Monday’s live show on NBC.

“I am so excited,” said their coach, Kelly Clarkson, prior to their Monday performance. “I knew ya’ll would make it to the finale in the blinds. Never had a doubt.”

But Josh Liechty reminded her they weren’t there yet.

“But this is the performance to make it to the finale,” said Clarkson. “And I really feel like you have a solid chance of, not only being the finale, but winning it.”

She would be proven right, at least on the first part, so far.

“Two years ago we just started out as a band and now we’re in the semifinals,” said Josh Liechty. “Just looking back at how far we’ve come has been remarkable.”

The band actually had a small connection to Joni Mitchell.

“When we were a young band we would make all these little videos,” said Bekah Liechty. They made one called “Little Green.”

“One of their friends sent it to Joni Mitchell,” said Bekah. “And she liked it and she sent me a gift for my 21st birthday… Joni sent me a box set of CDs of the early years of her career.”

It read “Rebekah, have a happy one.”

“I just love the way that she packs so much feeling into every song she writes,” Bekah said of Joni Mitchell.

During their performance of “River” each member of Girl Named Tom was able to showcase their individual talents in addition to their harmonies as a trio.

“Every week you are making beautiful music up here,” said John Legend following the performance. “We’re so lucky to have you here. And, I love you singing Joni Mitchell, I think it’s really just a cool choice for you. I’m so glad that she heard you and responded to you. She’s such an iconic artist.”

Following their performance, Girl Named Tom tweeted, “Feeling thankful to be able to sing that song for all of you tonight.”

Their coach heaped more praise on Girl Named Tom after the performance Monday. She said they are always working until the very end to get their songs right.

“Little changes keep happening,” said Clarkson. “And it’s so cool, because you care about every moment and it shows in your performance. You leave no moment left unspoken for.

“Also you just make such a beautiful story musically not just with the words. Literally you are the most special thing I’ve ever seen on this show, that I’ve been a part of. It’s so crazy.”

On Tuesday, Girl Named Tom was the second of five acts to advance to the finale next week. They will be joined by Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, Hailey Mia, and Jershika Maple.

The top five will perform a ballad and an up-tempo song to compete for the title of The Voice. The two-part finale airs Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.

Girl Named Tom performs “River” Monday on NBC’s “The Voice.” The performance propelled them to the finals of the show. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_GNT-Semis-1-1.jpg Girl Named Tom performs “River” Monday on NBC’s “The Voice.” The performance propelled them to the finals of the show. Trae Patton | NBC Girl Named Tom, center, with the other finalists, from left, Paris Winningham, Jershika Maple, Hailey Mia, and Wendy Moten. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_NUP_195982_02282-1.jpg Girl Named Tom, center, with the other finalists, from left, Paris Winningham, Jershika Maple, Hailey Mia, and Wendy Moten. Trae Patton | NBC

Pettisville trio among top five on “The Voice”