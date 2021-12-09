Fulton County Humane Society finds new building

The Fulton County Humane Society has found a new building, thanks to an anonymous donor. A generous community member has donated an over 10,000 square foot building with 3 1/4 acres near Archbold at 22450 County Road F.

The Humane Society had been given notice to vacate the the current location by Dec. 31. The current facility at 14720 County Road J near the Fulton County Fairgrounds was placed for sale by owners Steve and Tracey Wanner, who plan to retire. A sale of the County Road J location has not been completed, according to county records.

Humane Society CEO Dr. Jessica Miller, who owns and operates Healing Hearts, a veterinary mobile practice, said earlier this year if they couldn’t find a new location by the end of the year the Humane Society would probably have to take a break.

It appears likely that fate has been avoided.

According to the Humane Society, the legal paperwork is still in the works. “But we will be able to move in before the end of the year. It’s going to take work to get it ready to move in, and a lot more work to be ready to take in additional dogs, but we are so excited about the possibilities this brings to the future of the humane society.”

Funds are still being raised for the renovation. They will need to tear up carpeting, clean, paint, and do maintenance on the heating and cooling system, as well as rework the layout to accommodate dog kennels.

The Humane Society will also need to purchase items such as fencing for the dogs, kennels, a washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, utility sinks, and other items like cleaning supplies.

“Please watch for our call for volunteers. We’ll be needing assistance preparing the new building for our move.”