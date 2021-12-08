Executive Officers of the over 100 member Four County Career Center Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter include, front row, from left: Nina Hand (Edgerton) Guest Services & Skills; Miranda Bachman (Napoleon) Early Childhood Education; Tatum Barnes (Wauseon) Culinary Arts Management; Savannah Roth (Defiance) Interior Design. Back row, from left: Tracy Rose (Archbold) Guest Services & Skills; Rylee Goedde (Evergreen) Early Childhood Education; Taya Shellenberger (Fairview) Culinary Arts Management; and Winter Rhoads (Napoleon) Interior Design. Among the chapter projects this year are fundraising and assisting with local community projects; participation in regional, state, and national FCCLA leadership and skill competitions; and sponsorship of student assemblies. Membership in the organization is limited to family and consumer science students. FCCLA Advisors include Kelli Alspaugh, Family & Consumer Science Instructor; Susan Myers, Early Childhood Education instructor; Lisa Hall, Interior Design instructor; Peter Herold, Chef Training & Culinary Arts Management instructor; and Joyce Golz, Guest Services & Skills instructor.

