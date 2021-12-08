Bustamante named student of month

Four County Career Center recently announced Elixah Bustamante from Delta High School was named Student of the Month. Elixah is the son of Scott and Claudia Samsen and is a senior in the Guest Services and Skills program at the Career Center. Elixah was nominated by his instructor, Mrs. Golz. He is a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, National Technical Honor Society, Student Council, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Elixah graduates, he plans to attend college and major in business management.

