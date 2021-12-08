Sophomore explore Four County

Four County Career Center hosted the annual Career Exploration Days for over 1,500 sophomores from the 22 member schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties. Each sophomore visited two career and technical programs and heard presentations about the programs from Career Center students and instructors. Career Exploration Days are an opportunity for sophomores to learn more about the programs to make decisions about attending the Career Center during their junior and seniors years of high school. Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is now open and students can apply at the Four County website. Open House for parents and students will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Shown in the Cosmetology lab are Career Center student Chloe Zuniga (Wauseon) with Wauseon sophomore Maria Shena, right.

