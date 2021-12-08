Christmas coming to fairgrounds

The Museum of Fulton County is reintroducing a new event, Christmas at the Cabin.

”After being cancelled last year due to COVID we are excited to have it become reality this year,” said Scott Lonsdale, the museum’s operations manager.

Christmas at the Cabin will be held Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are available at museumoffultoncounty.org.

A family pass is $10. The $10 ticket includes admission for two adults and unlimited children under 18. Bring the digital ticket with you for admission on the day of the event.

Families will take a wagon ride across a decorated midway and be dropped off at the North Pole. While there, families will meet the Grinch at the sheriff’s office, see the elves working in their workshop (The Reighard Blacksmith Shop) and visit Santa in his cabin (The Canfield Cabin).

There will also be a kids train ride and s’mores will be made over a fire. Finally, there will be a dozen stations inside the Jr. Fair building, sponsored by different organizations and business, with make and take crafts and hands-on activities.

This event is sponsored by Ohio Means Jobs Fulton County, Worthington Industries, Northstar Bluescope, Mike and Sue Remer, Earl Mechanical Services.

