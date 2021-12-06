Threat written in Penta bathroom deemed not credible

PERRYSBURG — A threat written in a restroom stall at Penta Career Center on Thursday was not credible, according to a statement on Twitter sent out by the school.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a Penta student reported that a threatening statement was written on a bathroom stall. This incident was immediately investigated, with the assistance of law enforcement, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the school.

“Due to the nature of the statement, and the specific location and the manner in which it was written, a determination was made that it was safe to have students and staff remain on campus,” the statement said.

A communication was sent to parents at approximately 1 p.m., alerting them to the situation.

“We are thankful to the student for bringing this to the attention of the administration and we continue to encourage students and staff to report anything they feel is suspicious,” the statement said.

All information regarding this incident has been turned over to Perrysburg Township police.