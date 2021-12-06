Highway Patrol announces Troopers of the Year

Troopers of the Year have been named for both the Swanton and Toledo posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is proud to recognize Trooper Eric Stroud as the 2021 Post Trooper of the Year.

This award is voted on by his supervisors and peers at the Swanton Post and is a recognition of the outstanding service Stroud provided to the people he served. Trooper Stroud earned this award based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

He is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Stroud joined the Patrol in 2006 and has spent the majority of his career at the Swanton Patrol Post. Originally from Ida, Michigan and a graduate of Ida High School, Trooper Stroud has also received his BA from the University of Toledo in Criminal Justice. During his career, Trooper Stroud has received the safe driving award, physical fitness award, criminal patrol award, and was also a previous District Trooper of the Year

Trooper Michael T. Ziehr has been selected 2021 Trooper of the Year at the Toledo Post.

The selection of Trooper Ziehr, 36, is in recognition of outstanding servi ce during 2021 at the Toledo Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Toledo Post, chose Trooper Ziehr based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Ziehr joined the Highway Patrol in 2011 as a member of the 151 st Academy Class. He earned his commission in February of 2012 and was assigned to the Milan Post.

In 2013, he transferred to the Swanton Post, where he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, Ziehr transferred to the Division’s Criminal Patrol section, before coming to his current assignment at the Toledo Post.

Originally from Toledo, Ziehr is a graduate of Rogers High School. He has served as a Field Training Officer and has also been awarded the Division’s physical fitness, safe driving, and criminal patrol awards