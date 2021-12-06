Owens receives grant to improve adult college readiness

Adults interested in pursuing higher education but unsure where to begin now have additional resources available at Owens Community College thanks to a $1.16 million Educational Opportunities Center program grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

Owens will receive $235,050 per year for five years to help unemployed workers, low-wage workers, and returning high school and college students enter or continue a program of postsecondary education. These resources are available to members of the Northwest Ohio communities, regardless of which higher educational institution they choose to attend.

“The EOC grant will allow Owens to further our commitment to making higher education accessible to the members of our community,” Denise Smith, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said. “Our goal is to assist adult students in their pursuit of continuing education or higher education by providing one-on-one support in obtaining their high school diploma or equivalent, connecting them with the college admissions application process and increasing their financial literacy and understanding of student financial aid options.”

Educational Opportunities Centers are one of eight federal grant programs known as the Federal TRIO Programs, which are authorized by the Higher Education Act to help low-income, first-generation students and student with disabilities succeed in higher education. These programs assist in advancing these individuals from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs.