Unemployment rate down in area

The unemployment rate in Fulton County was down during October, according to recently released data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate was 3.4% in October, a decrease from 3.9% in September. In October of 2020, the unemployment rate in Fulton County was 3.5%.

It was estimated that 700 county residents were unemployed in October, among a labor force of 21,700.

In Lucas County, the jobless rate fell almost 1 percentage point. The October rate was 4.6%, down from 5.5% in September. Last October, the unemployment rate was 5.6%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary October 2021 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.4% in Holmes County to a high of 5.8% in Monroe County.

From September, unemployment rates decreased in 85 counties and increased in three. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 3.8% in October.

Eleven counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.0% in October. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were: Putnam, 2.5%; Geauga, 2.6%; Delaware, Medina, Mercer, Union, and Wyandot, 2.8%; Madison, 2.9%; and Lake and Wayne 3.0%.

Seven counties had unemployment rates at or above 5.0% in October. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Noble, 5.4%; Pike, 5.2%; Jefferson, 5.1%; Clark, Meigs, and Scioto, 5.0%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1% in October 2021, down from a revised 5.3% in September. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 20,100 over the month, from a revised 5,361,200 in September to 5,381,300 in October 2021.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in October was 289,000, down from 298,000 in September. The number of unemployed has decreased by 30,000 in the past 12 months from 319,000. The October unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.6% in October 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for October 2021 was 4.6%, down from 4.8% in September, and down from 6.9% in October 2020.