Girl Named Tom moves forward to semis

Girl Named Tom again rose to the challenge Monday, staying alive for another week in the NBC singing competition, “The Voice.” For challenge week on the show, the trio performed Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida.”

“These three have been taking risks and challenging themselves their whole lives, and so far, it has definitely been paying off,” said host Carson Daly, prior to their performance.

Last week, they were challenged with the country song “More Hearts Than Mine,” and their fans responded.

“It was crazy,” said Josh Liechty. “We got up to number two on the country charts, on iTunes, this last week.”

For challenge week, coach Kelly Clarkson said they “really make people go fish out of water” for their performances. “I love having to push an artist to do something maybe they wouldn’t do, because it’s really cool to know other genres of music and not just be one lane.”

To do that, she chose the Coldplay hit “Viva la Vida” for Girl Named Tom.

“What’s cool about Girl Named Tom is they started out like folky, singer-songwriter, and now I have them on challenge week doing this big, huge stadium kind of vibe song,” said Clarkson. “And it’s very different from their sound so, pretty stoked about it.”

Caleb Liechty said challenging themselves to grow is a risk. “This whole band thing for us was a risk in that, we were gonna be doctors.”

Their grandfather was a doctor in Indiana and they had planned on following in his footsteps.

“Caleb and I had graduated college with biochemistry majors and we were looking at med schools. Bekah was looking at the same track, when our mom suggested, ‘Why don’t you form a band.’ It didn’t take long for us to take her up on it,” said Josh Liechty.

And that decision led them onto national television and a chance for stardom on “The Voice.”

Following their performance on Monday, Blake Shelton said it was probably the best performance they have had so far.

“You’re such a cool family group and seeing you together, having fun stage, being musicians on stage together, is so much fun for us to watch,” said John Legend. “I love Girl Named Tom everybody.”

On Tuesday, they were the third of eight acts saved and move on to the semifinal round Monday. From there four acts will move on to the final round.

In a message to the Pettisville community, school superintendeent Josh Clark spoke of the season of gift giving, and what the trio has brought.

“We’ve been given the gift of community,” he said. “This journey we are on with Girl Named Tom has allowed us all to dream a bit, and to unify behind something good. In a world with so much division, it’s been a blessing to be drawn into an incredible journey together.”

