BGSU to hold 17th annual ArtsX showcase on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN – Celebrating art of all forms, Bowling Green State University will hold the 17th annual ArtsX showcase Saturday from 5-9 p.m. in the Wolfe Center for the Arts and the BGSU Fine Arts Center.

This year’s theme is “Here we go!” and will feature musical, theatrical and dance performances, as well as hands-on art activities and demonstrations by BGSU students, faculty, staff and alumni. The 71st BGSU School of Art “Faculty and Staff Exhibition” also will be on display for attendees. Student artwork will be for sale.

This year’s ArtsX will feature a pre-event concert, Winter Dreams: A Holiday Celebration, with the BGSU Philharmonia at 4 p.m. with a repeat performance at 8 in the Wolfe Center’s Donnell Theatre. Dancers from the Toledo Ballet and the Black Swamp Fine Arts School also will perform excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker.”

ArtsX is free and open to the public with free parking also available on campus. For more information, visit ArtsX online at BGSU.edu.

BGSU requires face coverings.

Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations are asked to contact BGSU Accessibility Services at 419-372-8495 prior to the event.