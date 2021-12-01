COVID case numbers down in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County saw a decrease in COVID cases early this week, with 113 reported on Monday and Tuesday.

There were 71 new cases reported by the Fulton County Health Department from Nov. 26-29 and 42 more new cases reported on Tuesday. This compares to 160 for those same days in the previous week.

People in their 30s accounted for 27 of the cases in the county, while 19 cases were reported in the 20-29 age group.

One new COVID-19 death — an individual in their 60s — was reported early this week by the Health Department. There have now been 112 deaths in the county.

Six new hospitalizations were reported, for a total of 386. Two of the people hospitalized were in their 80s or older, with one each in their 20s, 40s, 50s, and 70s.

The total number of cases reported in Fulton County is now 7,058. The median age of COVID cases is 43.

In the county, positive cases have included 3,826 females and 3,206 males.

• The first Vax-2-School scholarship winners were announced early this week.

No one from Fulton County was announced as a winner the first two days. There were 5 winners from the Toledo area.

Each day through Friday, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

Ohio Vax-2-School is a public outreach campaign consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to younger Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25 who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was able to enter online at OhioVax2School.com

• The level of community transmission of coronavirus in Fulton County is listed as high by the Centers for Disease Control. The levels are low, moderate, substantial, then high.

Indoor mask wearing is recommended in areas with substantial or high transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

• In Fulton County, 49.34% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The age range with the highest percentage in the county is 70-74 years old at 90.14%, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Among the 75-79 age group, 86.9% have been vaccinated, with 86.2% of residents 80 and older vaccinated.

Among younger Fulton County residents, 16.66% of those 19 and under are vaccinated and 39.19% of those in their 20s.

• The Fulton County Health Department on Tuesday released the vaccination status of cases reported from Nov. 19-25. The majority of new cases were among the unvaccinated, at 56%.

Another 9 had an unknown vaccination status. That is either people who were vaccinated in another state or are not vaccinated.

For the week, 32% of new cases were from people fully vaccinated and 3% partially vaccinated individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vaccine is also available at Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton and Wauseon, the Wauseon Walmart, and Swanton Kroger.

• The Fulton County Health Department has announced vaccine clinics for kids 5-11 years old. Visit fultoncountyhealthdept.com to schedule an appointment.

The clinics will be held Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 from 2-6 p.m. at the Health Department, 606 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

