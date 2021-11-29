Swanton Council approves hearing, waste water spending

Swanton Village Council last week approved a zoning change hearing and waste resource recovery facility spending.

A zoning change has been requested by the new owners of the property at 98 Dodge St. It is currently general business zoning and they would like it to be single family residential.

The Planning Commission has recommended the change. The building on the property is residential.

Council must hold a public hearing to consider the request. That should be early next year, as the notice of hearing must be published for at least 30 days.

A consultant has recommended screen/headworks improvements at the village waste resource recovery facility (WRRF). The WRRF master plan identified deficiencies with the stormwater pump station and raw sewage pump station. Replacing the two with a new headworks structure was recommended.

The new structure would combine the operations of both into a common structure, including screening and grit removal.

The proposal is above the administrator’s spending limit, so Council was required to vote to approve it, which they did.

Also at the meeting, Councilor Dianne Westhoven was appointed to the Fire Advisory Council, starting Jan. 1.

Other business

• A site plan review for a proposed AutoZone is on the agenda for the December Planning Commission meeting, according to Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. It would be located at 110 E. Airport Highway.

AutoZone, an automotive parts and accessories retailer, has over 6,000 locations worldwide.

• Hoelzle also gave an update on the Project 8 and 9 sewer separation. All underground work has been completed on West Street and Allen Drive. The streets have been cleaned up for the winter. The trenches will be monitored.

All residents on Sanderson Avenue have been hooked up to the new water main.

In December storm sewers should be completed on the three streets and sanitary sewer work should begin on Browning Road.

• A playground fundraiser is underway for Memorial Park and there will also be an adopt-a-bench program. More information on the fundraising is available at villageofswantonohio.us.

• Hoelzle reported that five applications were received for the sidewalk improvement program.

• Logistics are being worked on for parking in the downtown parklet on Main Street north of St. Clair St.

Site plan review set for retailer