Swanton celebrating Christmas on Saturday

Swanton resident, Kathy Kreuz, has been selected as the 2021 Christmas in Swanton grand marshal and will lead the Christmas in Swanton Parade on Saturday.

“We are excited to honor Kathy in this way. She has served this community in many ways and truly embodies the spirit of Swanton and the Spirit of Christmas,” said Christmas in Swanton Chairman Mike Rochelle. “She is compassionate, kind, caring and above all else, she is so giving.”

Kathy (Robinson) Kreuz is a native of Swanton and has been very involved in the community her whole life. A 1965 graduate of Swanton High School, Kreuz was a high school cheerleader and has been one of the Bulldogs’ biggest fans ever since. She can still be found in the stands at many SHS athletic events.

“I am just so honored to be this year’s grand marshal. I love this community and always have. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. The people here are the best,” Kreuz said of her designation of grand marshal.

Kreuz entered the workforce after high school as an office assistant at McQuade’s law firm, before going into banking where she spent 25 years of her career. She enjoyed her work at the bank and loved her coworkers and the customers. She recalls how people would recognize her out in the community and would affectionately refer to her as “the lady from the bank.” After retiring from the bank, Kreuz worked at Swanton Elementary School as a recess and cafeteria helper.

Her servant’s heart and love for her community called her to take on volunteer and leadership roles in Swanton throughout her life. She served on the Swanton School Board of Education, helped with the SHS After-Prom and was a member of the Swanton Local Schools Foundation.

As a lifelong member of Swanton Nazarene Church, Kreuz has taken on many roles within her congregation. She teaches Adult Sunday School and Children’s Junior Church. She has also served as a church board member there.

Kreuz has served on Swanton Village Council for a total of 10 years. She fulfilled a four-year team in the 90s and then in 2016 she filled a vacant seat on council and then was elected for another four-year term beginning in 2018.

Two years ago, Kreuz and her husband, Harry, took on the project of taking care of the historical Doughboy statue and the landscaping around it at Swanton Memorial Park. As a couple, they also served as volunteers for Backpack Buddies, the program that provides weekend food supplies for Swanton School’s families in need.

In her free time, Kreuz enjoys reading, getting together with old classmates and spending girls’ days with groups of friends.

Kreuz has been married to Harry for 44 years and together they have three children, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The parade, themed “Peace on Earth” will step off at 10:30 a.m. and will include the Swanton and Delta High School Marching Bands, the Swanton Health Care King and Queen, Swanton Elementary Princes and Princesses, floats from area businesses and organizations, and, of course, Santa Claus.

The route will line up at the bowling alley and the SHS drive and head south on Main Street to Dodge Street ending at the Fisher Gym parking lot.

The Christmas in Swanton craft show and sale will begin at 9 a.m. and will be open until 3 p.m. Crafters from all over the region will be selling creative and unique holiday gifts. The craft show will be in the gym at Swanton High School.

The Friends of the Swanton Public Library will sponsor Christmas Carol’s Family Fun Holiday Magic Show in the High School auditorium after the parade at 11:30 a.m.

Santa will be available to listen to holiday wishes in the auditorium following the magic show at 12:30 until 3:00 thanks to his special helpers from SEED (Students Encouraging Educated Decisions).

Many other activities will be going on at the high school throughout the day including children’s craft kits-to-go, wagon rides, a family photo booth, Happy the Clown, and a model train display.

While plans are to hold the full event changes are possible if there are new recommendations and guidelines from health agencies related to COVID-19.

Christmas in Swanton is made possible every year because of the generosity of local businesses who sponsor the event and organizations and volunteers who are dedicated to putting on this holiday celebration for the community.

Christmas in Swanton princes and princesses are, from left, front row: Evelyn Baker (second grade), Lacey DuVall (first grade), Zoie Thomas (kindergarten). Back row: Kourtney Fulton (fourth grade), Malik Johnson (second grade), Jackson Rico (fourth grade), Landon McCready (first grade), Jaxson Pine (kindergarten), Ella Reed (third grade). Not pictured: Kyle Yeager (third grade). https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Christmas-Princepricesses.jpg Christmas in Swanton princes and princesses are, from left, front row: Evelyn Baker (second grade), Lacey DuVall (first grade), Zoie Thomas (kindergarten). Back row: Kourtney Fulton (fourth grade), Malik Johnson (second grade), Jackson Rico (fourth grade), Landon McCready (first grade), Jaxson Pine (kindergarten), Ella Reed (third grade). Not pictured: Kyle Yeager (third grade). Photo provided https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Kathy-Kreuz.jpg Photo provided