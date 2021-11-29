County Fair Board directors elected

The members of the Fulton County Agricultural Society held the annual election for Fair Board Directors Nov. 13, with 146 ballots cast.

The following Fair Board Directors were re-elected to three-year terms: William Gombash,Fulton Township; Jamie Buehrer, Pike Township; Neal Callender, Chesterfield Township; Duane Gordon, Royalton Township; and Max Nofziger, member-at-large.

Persons interested in becoming members of the Agricultural Society may do so by contacting the fair secretary at 419-335-6006. Members of the Society must be 21 years of age and reside in Fulton County.

Memberships for 2022 go on sale Dec. 1, and the deadline for membership sales is Oct. 28, 2022 at 4 p.m.. The deadline to turn in a valid petition is Nov. 4, 2022 at 4 p.m. with elections and the annual meeting being held on Nov. 12, 2022.

The Agricultural Society’s annual meeting was held immediately following the election. The Board elected Steve Richer as president; and Ronald Rice as vice president. Larry Burkholder was re-appointed Board treasurer and April Kuckuck was retained as the Board Ssecretary.

Board meetings will be held Jan. 13, March 3, Aug. 4, and Oct. 6 in 2022. Special meeting notices are posted at the office at the fairgrounds or at fultoncountyfair.com

Other Directors of the Fulton County Fair Board are Tracy Bentley, Gorham Township; Phil Herring, Dover Township; Ron Rice, German Township; John Vershum, Amboy Township; Dennis Wyse, member-at-large; Ronald Holdeman, Swancreek Township; John Lovejoy, Franklin Township; Steve Richer, Clinton Township; Steve Aeschliman, York Township; and member-at-large, Scott Smallman.

The 2022 Fulton County Fair will be held Sept. 2-8.