In-person events keep Wauseon FFA members busy

Wauseon FFA Chapter Members had a busy month of October. Events are back to in-person events and allowing members the opportunity to compete and gather together.

On Oct. 19, the annual Fulton County Trap Shoot Contest was hosted at the Fulton County Sportsman’s Club. Practices for the contest were held each Thursday night starting in September leading up to the contest.

The Lead Shed in Wauseon and Tony’s Customs were able to help support and supply the Wauseon FFA Chapter’s Trap Shoot team with ammunition to practice each week. The Wauseon FFA Chapter placed 5th out of the 6 Fulton County FFA Chapters. The team consisted of Ian Law, Zach Puehler, Dierks Netcher and Kadian Saxton.

With in-person activities back in full swing, the Wauseon FFA Members decided to conduct a Safety in Ag and Community Day on Oct. 12 to help with the Wauseon Elementary fifth Graders. The purpose of the activity was to increase the awareness of safety issues that a fifth grader could encounter with the agricultural industry and their communities.

The Wauseon FFA sponsored the day and held 10 different stations that over 100-fifth graders rotated through. Stations included equipment safety, small animals, obstacle course and others.

After having an online National Convention last year, the National FFA Organization was able to gather its members from all across the country to celebrate their “coming back story.” Students attended the convention from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Wauseon High School students who attended were Braxton Goings, Aiden Goings, Daniel Hite, Johnathon Hogan, Logan Poorman, Dylon Pickett, Alivia Moser, Zorah Siefker, Aliina Lange, Alyssa Stricklen, Aaliyah Parra, Amber Rufenacht, Addison Reckner, and Hannah Piltch. These students toured Ozark Fisheries; then they attended multiple sessions put together by the National FFA Officers.

These sessions included personal stories, guest speakers, and award winners. Three Wauseon High School graduate students were awarded American Degrees this year. These award recipients included: McKayla Clymer, Trent Sauber, and Trey Schroeder.

Aliina Lange – Wauseon FFA Chapter Reporter