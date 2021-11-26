Beneficial slug, insect workshop planned

A “Beneficial Insects & Slug Management Workshop” is slated for next month in the Archbold area. It will be held Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Northwest State Community College in the Voinovich Auditorium in Building E.

Building your soil health comes with the right balance of several different practices. Over the years we have worked to achieve healthier soil and cleaner water; however, one area we have only scratched the surface of is improved pest management. This workshop will focus on how to manage insect and slug populations with beneficial predators.

Presenters will include Dr. Curtis Young, Ohio State University Extension Educator of Agriculture & Natural Resources in Van Wert County and Dr. John Tooker, a Professor of Entomology from Penn State University.

Sponsors for this event are Northwest State Community College, The Ohio State University, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, PennState Extension, Conservation Action Project, The Nature Conservancy, and the Williams Soil & Water Conservation District. This is a free event.

Please RSVP by Dec. 3, to Anne Marie Michaels at amichaels@williamsswcd.org or by calling 419-636-9395.