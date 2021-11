Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from Nov. 7-20.

Deputies who worked this blitz made 20 traffic stops and issued 6 citations. The citations issued were for speed. Deputies also issued 15 warnings during the blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.