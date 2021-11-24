Sheriff’s Report

Thursday, Nov. 11

1:44 p.m., 1730 County Road L, Fulton Twp., alarm drop.

1:53 p.m., County Road K & County Road 18, Dover Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

2:18 p.m., 12442 County Road N, Royalton Twp., civil matter.

5:44 p.m., 26901 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., assist other unit.

5:51 p.m., 16666 SH 2, Clinton Twp., threats, or harassment.

7:38 p.m., US 20 ALT. & County Road 10, York Twp., traffic offense.

7:38 p.m., US 20 ALT. & County Road 10, York Twp., accident – property.

10:36 p.m., 6730 US 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious person.

11:00 p.m., 12500 County Road F, York Twp., road blocked, traffic jam.

Friday, Nov. 12

5:09 a.m., US 127 & CSX RR, Gorham Twp., Road blocked, traffic jam.

7:00 a.m., County Road F & County Road 10, York Twp., possible OVI.

11:13 a.m., 19237 US 20, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.

1:26 p.m., SH 109 & Ohio Turnpike, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:13 p.m., SH 2 & County Road 26-2, German Twp., accident – property.

4:45 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, investigate complaint

5:41 p.m., 12000 County Road 19, Chesterfield Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

7:42 p.m., 24390 SH 2, German Twp., accident – property.

Saturday, Nov. 13

4:00 a.m., SH 109 & US 20, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:40 a.m., 6174 County Road 27, German Twp., accident – hit skip.

9:28 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, civil matter.

11:21 a.m., 1556 County Road M, Fulton Twp., identity theft/scam.

12:39 p.m., 12630 County Road D, York Twp., larceny.

4:57 p.m., S&G Golf Corporation, 1640 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., alarm drop.

8:38 p.m., 8191 County Road NR, Royalton Twp., alarm drop.

Saturday, Nov. 14

1:27 a.m., West Clinton Mennonite Church, 18029 County Road C, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle

2:56 a.m., 803 Fernwood Av., Delta, burglary – attempted.

3:47 a.m., 2920 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

4:02 a.m., 803 Fernwood Av., Delta, K-9 unit.

4:21 a.m., Steve’s CarryOut (Marathon), 10085 SH 108, suspicious vehicle.

9:02 a.m., 3610 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., breaking & entering.

2:28 p.m., 112 Sawmill Rd., Lyons, juveniles – runaway or unruly.

2:53 p.m., 112 Sawmill Rd., Lyons, animal call.

6:11 p.m., 11250 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., accident – property.

10:54 p.m., 183 Main, Pettisville, domestic trouble.

Sunday, Nov. 15

3:42 a.m., 11671 County Road C, York Twp., alarm drop.

10:39 a.m., Country Corral, 7910 SH 109, York Twp., larceny.

10:41 a.m., High School – Evergreen, 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., juveniles.

10:42 a.m., 9460 County Road F, York Twp., assist other unit.

1:11 p.m., SH 109 & County Road M, Pike Twp., road blocked – traffic jam.

2:49 p.m., County Road M & County Road 11, Pike Twp., accident – property.

3:21 p.m., County Road 23 & US 20, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.

3:27 p.m., Job & Family Services, 604 N. Shoop Av, Wauseon, miscellaneous assist.

5:16 p.m., County Road D & County Road 11, York Twp., accident, injury.

6:02 p.m., 6482 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., peace keep.

7:04 p.m., 8860 County Road 9-2, Pike Twp., stolen vehicle.

Monday, Nov. 16

2:43 a.m., Tractor Supply Co., 14400 US 20A, Clinton Twp., alarm drop.

7:31 a.m., SH 108 & County Road A, Clinton Twp., reckless operation.

12:55 p.m., Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, 10487 County Road 4, Suite 124, Fulton Twp., welfare check.

1:01 p.m., 9310 Dover Dr., Dover Twp., threats or harassment/tele.

3:00 p.m., 2697 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., welfare check.

4:41 p.m., Quality Custom Blinds, 183 Main, Pettisville, peace keep.

5:31 p.m., 2239 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., threats or harassment.

8:18 p.m., SH 120 & SH 109, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:56 p.m., SH 109 & County Road C, York Twp., accident – property.

11:34 p.m., SH 2 & County Road 20, German Twp., accident – property.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

12:20 a.m., 26851 Wallace Lane, Gorham Twp., threats or harassment

4:56 a.m., Forest Mobile Home Park, 4549 County Road E, Suite 34, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

2:50 p.m., County Road 20 & County Road MN, Gorham Twp., possible OVI.