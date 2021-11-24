Sheriff’s Report

Thursday, Nov. 11
1:44 p.m., 1730 County Road L, Fulton Twp., alarm drop.
1:53 p.m., County Road K & County Road 18, Dover Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
2:18 p.m., 12442 County Road N, Royalton Twp., civil matter.
5:44 p.m., 26901 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., assist other unit.
5:51 p.m., 16666 SH 2, Clinton Twp., threats, or harassment.
7:38 p.m., US 20 ALT. & County Road 10, York Twp., traffic offense.
7:38 p.m., US 20 ALT. & County Road 10, York Twp., accident – property.
10:36 p.m., 6730 US 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious person.
11:00 p.m., 12500 County Road F, York Twp., road blocked, traffic jam.
Friday, Nov. 12
5:09 a.m., US 127 & CSX RR, Gorham Twp., Road blocked, traffic jam.
7:00 a.m., County Road F & County Road 10, York Twp., possible OVI.
11:13 a.m., 19237 US 20, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.
1:26 p.m., SH 109 & Ohio Turnpike, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.
2:13 p.m., SH 2 & County Road 26-2, German Twp., accident – property.
4:45 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, investigate complaint
5:41 p.m., 12000 County Road 19, Chesterfield Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
7:42 p.m., 24390 SH 2, German Twp., accident – property.
Saturday, Nov. 13
4:00 a.m., SH 109 & US 20, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:40 a.m., 6174 County Road 27, German Twp., accident – hit skip.
9:28 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, civil matter.
11:21 a.m., 1556 County Road M, Fulton Twp., identity theft/scam.
12:39 p.m., 12630 County Road D, York Twp., larceny.
4:57 p.m., S&G Golf Corporation, 1640 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., alarm drop.
8:38 p.m., 8191 County Road NR, Royalton Twp., alarm drop.
Saturday, Nov. 14
1:27 a.m., West Clinton Mennonite Church, 18029 County Road C, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle
2:56 a.m., 803 Fernwood Av., Delta, burglary – attempted.
3:47 a.m., 2920 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.
4:02 a.m., 803 Fernwood Av., Delta, K-9 unit.
4:21 a.m., Steve’s CarryOut (Marathon), 10085 SH 108, suspicious vehicle.
9:02 a.m., 3610 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., breaking & entering.
2:28 p.m., 112 Sawmill Rd., Lyons, juveniles – runaway or unruly.
2:53 p.m., 112 Sawmill Rd., Lyons, animal call.
6:11 p.m., 11250 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., accident – property.
10:54 p.m., 183 Main, Pettisville, domestic trouble.
Sunday, Nov. 15
3:42 a.m., 11671 County Road C, York Twp., alarm drop.
10:39 a.m., Country Corral, 7910 SH 109, York Twp., larceny.
10:41 a.m., High School – Evergreen, 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., juveniles.
10:42 a.m., 9460 County Road F, York Twp., assist other unit.
1:11 p.m., SH 109 & County Road M, Pike Twp., road blocked – traffic jam.
2:49 p.m., County Road M & County Road 11, Pike Twp., accident – property.
3:21 p.m., County Road 23 & US 20, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.
3:27 p.m., Job & Family Services, 604 N. Shoop Av, Wauseon, miscellaneous assist.
5:16 p.m., County Road D & County Road 11, York Twp., accident, injury.
6:02 p.m., 6482 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., peace keep.
7:04 p.m., 8860 County Road 9-2, Pike Twp., stolen vehicle.
Monday, Nov. 16
2:43 a.m., Tractor Supply Co., 14400 US 20A, Clinton Twp., alarm drop.
7:31 a.m., SH 108 & County Road A, Clinton Twp., reckless operation.
12:55 p.m., Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, 10487 County Road 4, Suite 124, Fulton Twp., welfare check.
1:01 p.m., 9310 Dover Dr., Dover Twp., threats or harassment/tele.
3:00 p.m., 2697 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., welfare check.
4:41 p.m., Quality Custom Blinds, 183 Main, Pettisville, peace keep.
5:31 p.m., 2239 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., threats or harassment.
8:18 p.m., SH 120 & SH 109, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.
10:56 p.m., SH 109 & County Road C, York Twp., accident – property.
11:34 p.m., SH 2 & County Road 20, German Twp., accident – property.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
12:20 a.m., 26851 Wallace Lane, Gorham Twp., threats or harassment
4:56 a.m., Forest Mobile Home Park, 4549 County Road E, Suite 34, Swancreek Twp., assist public.
2:50 p.m., County Road 20 & County Road MN, Gorham Twp., possible OVI.