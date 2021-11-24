Four County BPA officers announced

Officers of the over 75 member Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter include, from left, President – Brendan Degryse (Fairview) Computer Programming & Game Design; Vice-President – Mason Stickley (Pettisville) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Secretary – Ryan Brown (Ayersville) Medical Office Technologies; Treasurer – Mona Bejarano (Patrick Henry) Accounting & Business Management; AM Public Relations – Jacob Evans (Hicksville) Computer Programming & Game Design; and PM Public Relations – William Decator (Bryan) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity. BPA Officers sponsor various activities and attend leadership workshops throughout the year.

