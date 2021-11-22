Wauseon Lions Club selling Christmas trees

The Wauseon Lions Club will again hold a Christmas tree sale. The sale of trees will begin the Friday after Thanksgiving Day at 9 am. at Tiny’s Drive-In Restaurant on Shoop Avenue. Hours for sales will be posted at Tiny’s. Prices vary depending on the type and size of tree selected.

The Lions Club received excellent trees and have continued their relationship with Badger Evergreen Nursery in Allegan, Michigan. They have USDA approved Frasier firs, Canaan firs, Douglas firs and Scotch pines in various sizes. Trees range in height from 3 feet to 12 feet. These are all high-quality trees that have been shaken to reduce the number of needles that will drop once they are in your house.