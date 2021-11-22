Help with heating bills available

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission want to let Ohioans know that assistance is available to help with their heating bills this winter.

The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program helps income-eligible Ohioans with their heating costs this winter. The program will be open from Nov 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022.

The Winter Crisis Program assists income eligible households, that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have 25% (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining, or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 12 months, stay warm this winter.

Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required agency interview with Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission. To schedule an appointment call, 419-219-4641 or visit www.nocac.org.

The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $46,375. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.