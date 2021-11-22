Zoo lights, Nutcracker among Toledo holiday events

Lights twinkle at zoo through Dec. 31

TOLEDO — The Toledo Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas are on through Dec. 31.

Hours are Sunday-Thursday, 3-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 3-9 p.m.

The display will be open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 3-8 pm. It will also be open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

There are over 1 million lights, a Big Tree and over 200 illuminated animal images spread out across the zoo.

‘Christmas Carol’ on Rep stage

TOLEDO — The Toledo Rep’s Christmas Carol, an annual Toledo tradition for more than 30 years, will be staged Dec. 2-12.

Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption as curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge is transformed by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future into an empathetic man who embodies the true spirit of the holidays.

The production is at the 10th Street stage in downtown Toledo.

Visit toledorep.org for more information.

See Nutcracker, put on by Toledo Ballet

TOLEDO —The Toledo Ballet’s Nutcracker, the longest-running annual production in the nation, will pay tribute to Marie Bollinger-Vogt, founder and artistic director emeritus of Toledo Ballet.

There will be performances on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Stranahan Theater. There will also be streaming options.

Toledo Ballet’s Nutcracker is a long-standing holiday tradition that tells the magical story of a young girl, her Nutcracker Prince, and their adventures with toy soldiers, mice, dancing snowflakes, and a Sugar Plum Fairy in the dazzling Land of Sweets.

Visit toledoballet.com for more information.