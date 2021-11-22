Swanton receives grant for playground

The Village of Swanton has been awarded a $20,447 Ohio Department of Natural Resources, NatureWorks grant to support Memorial Park playground improvements.

The NatureWorks grant will allow the Village of Swanton to continue the progress made with the Master Plan for Memorial Park and expand the development throughout the park. Funding will be used towards the large play structure geared towards 5-12 year olds, expected for construction in late Spring 2022.

Village Council approved moving forward with the Memorial Park Master Plan in late 2018, with much advancement and coordination in 2019. Village Council approved applying for this NatureWorks grant, earlier in 2021, as development of Memorial Park is paramount for the future of the community.

NatureWorks projects are funded through the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources Bond Issue which was approved by Ohio voters in November 1993. The NatureWorks grant program provides up to 75% reimbursement assistance for the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas.