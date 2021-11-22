Area counselors tour Four County Career Center

Four County Career Center recently held a Member School Counselors Tour at the Career Center arranged by the Career Center’s Student Services Department. The Wauseon High School counselor toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Wauseon who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Auto Collision Repair lab are, from left, counselor Terri Westfall; Saige Johnson (Fire & Rescue); and Carter Uribes (Auto Collision Repair).

