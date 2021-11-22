Two injured in German Twp. crash

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash that occurred Monday at about 8 a.m. in German Township.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by Austin Santure, 17, of Adrian, Michigan was southbound on County Road 21 and approaching County Road B in Fulton County. Santure failed to stop at the stop sign for County Road B and was struck by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Kristie Strawn, 58, of Archbold.

The impact sent both vehicles off of the south side of County Road B where they came to final rest. The vehicle driven by Santure came to final rest on its side. Santure was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center via Life Flight with serious injuries, accoriding to authorities.

Strawn was transported to Fulton County Health Center by Archbold EMS with minor injuries. Both drivers were utilizing their safety belts prior to the crash.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Archbold Fire Department, and Mercy Life Flight. The crash remains under investigation at this time.