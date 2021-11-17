Wauseon parade prince, princess sought

The Wauseon Downtown Association is looking for two children from the Wauseon community to preside over the 2021 Wauseon Christmas Parade. The Prince and Princess will ride on the WDA float as it glides down the parade route again this year.

Entrants must be enrolled in WauseonSchools in kindergarten through the third grade. Interested parents can access an online application at Wauseondowntown.org. Click on the Christmas Parade drop down below the header and select the Prince and Princess online registration forms. Entrants may also choose to download a form and send the the form to P.O. Box 3, Wauseon OH, 43567. Entries must be received before Friday, Nov. 19.