Local church collecting shoebox gifts

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are expressing gratitude by giving back to children in need around the world. For those who are including Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts as part of their holiday, more than 4,000 drop-off sites are now open.

Locally, North Clinton Church, 831 W Linfoot St. in Wauseon, is one such location.

Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 15 – 21. Drop off hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the local church.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. This season, there’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project of Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe.

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”

Participants can find other drop-off locations and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts by visiting the Operation Christmas Child website. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop off.

Individuals and families making plans to visit a drop-off location in their area can learn more about what to expect in this year’s drop-off experience on the organization’s Important COVID-19 Updates webpage.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_occ-logo.jpg