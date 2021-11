The Four County Career Center Cosmetology Salon will be closed to the public for the Thanksgiving holiday November 25-26 and Sophomore Career Exploration Days on December 2 and 3.

Salon hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday, and Friday that the Career Center is open. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted during these hours. No appointments or customers will be accepted after 1 p.m. and no chemical service appointments after noon.