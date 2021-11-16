Wauseon Council looks to fill vacancy

Wauseon City Council is now accepting letters of interest for appointment to a vacancy on Wauseon City Council for the unexpired term of Jeffrey Stiriz. The unexpired term is for two years, which will begin on Jan. 1, 2022, and end Dec. 31, 2023.

Interested candidates can submit a letter of interest, along with background information as to why you would be qualified for this position. All applicants must be a registered elector of the municipality and must have resided in the City of Wauseon for a minimum of one year.

The deadline for letters is Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. You can mail or drop off your letter at the city offices. Mail to Wauseon City Council Vacancy, City of Wauseon HR Department, 230 Clinton St., Wauseon, OH 43567.