SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Nov. 4

8:12 a.m., County Road G at County Road 24, German Twp., domestic trouble.

9:09 a.m., 604 N. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, miscellaneous assist.

12:13 p.m., 13848 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious person.

12:28 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

1:58 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 13-1, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:21 p.m., 4160 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

8:07 p.m., 6482 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., civil process.

8:24 p.m., 9265 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., unruly juveniles.

8:57 p.m., County Road F at County Road 19, German Twp., injury accident.

10:29 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing at County Road E, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:09 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #40, York Twp., domestic trouble.

Friday, Nov. 5

1:13 a.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, suspicious vehicle.

1:43 p.m., 4770 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

3:28 p.m., 19350 Mallard Run, German Twp., suspicious activity.

7:32 p.m., 8500 County Road C, York Twp., accident with property damage.

7:51 p.m., County Road A at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:50 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

9:22 p.m., 12365 County Road K, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:46 p.m., 507 W. Morenci St., Lyons, welfare check.

Saturday, Nov. 6

1:59 a.m., 15000 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:20 a.m., 103 N. Fayette St., Fayette, Freddy’s Bar and Grille, fight.

3:33 a.m., 217 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

4:15 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

5:39 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., animal call.

6:33 a.m., County Road L at State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

6:52 a.m., County Road 23 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., animal call.

7:03 a.m., County Road L at State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., animal call.

9:19 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, injury accident.

10:29 a.m., County Road 16 at County Road J, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:15 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., injury accident.

2:00 p.m., 9666 County Road 13, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:18 p.m., 18096 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., welfare check.

4:32 p.m., County Road D at County Road 11, York Twp., accident with property damage.

6:57 p.m., 12463 County Road J, Pike Twp., civil matter.

7:40 p.m., 10011 County Road 20, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

10:38 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

10:53 p.m., 13934 County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., welfare check.

Sunday, Nov. 7

12:59 a.m., 316 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

1:16 a.m., County Road 24 at County Road B, German Twp., animal call.

1:32 a.m., County Road 18 at County Road MN, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:45 a.m., County Road 24 at County Road B, German Twp., animal call.

3:26 a.m., 7728 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

5:52 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 20, German Twp., accident with property damage.

12:27 p.m., 1639 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., WB Ranch, civil matter.

7:51 p.m., 17609 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

Monday, Nov. 8

4:57 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 13-1, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

5:52 a.m., State Highway 66 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., injury accident.

11:02 a.m., 5070 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Big Buffalo Pawn Shop, assist other unit.

3:09 p.m., 4549 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., juveniles.

6:40 p.m., 2641 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., unruly juveniles.

7:00 p.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods Rest Area, suspicious vehicle.

8:18 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

11:51 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road M, Dover Twp., K-9 unit.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

7:34 a.m., County Road L at County Road 19, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

9:22 a.m., 12330 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., emergency notification.

9:29 a.m., 8536 County Road L, Pike Twp., emergency notification.

11:37 a.m., 12463 County Road J, Pike Twp., suicidal threats.

12:25 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

12:51 p.m., 311 Windisch St., Tedrow, suspicious vehicle.

5:08 p.m., 4630 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.

6:29 p.m., 2641 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

6:42 p.m., County Road H at County Road 18-1, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:04 p.m., County Road L at County Road 21, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

7:53 p.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods Rest Area, suspicious vehicle.

9:34 p.m., 12084 County Road 28, Gorham Twp., suicidal threats.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

10:23 a.m., 3553 County Road 18, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:36 a.m., 14844 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Elementary School, investigate complaint.

1:38 p.m., County Road 11 at Northfolk Southern Railroad Crossing, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:04 p.m., 410 W. Morenci St., Lyons, traffic offense.

2:39 p.m., 4533 County Road 11, York Twp., Zion United Methodist Church, welfare check.

4:11 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #110, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

5:11 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense.

5:23 p.m., 2035 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:47 p.m., 6332 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

6:03 p.m., County Road 16-3 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:55 p.m., County Road NR at County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:40 p.m., 3321 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

Thursday, Nov. 11

2:51 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., animal call.

5:32 a.m., 18354 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.