Swanton Schools observe Veterans Day virtually

Swanton Local Schools students and staff put together a virtual program in recognition of Veterans Day this year. It included singing and instrumental performances by students, Swanton Middle School News interviews with military families, and other speakers including Swanton graduate Jake Brehmer. Above, Swanton Elementary School students perform a patriotic song that was included in the program.

Swanton Local Schools students and staff put together a virtual program in recognition of Veterans Day this year. It included singing and instrumental performances by students, Swanton Middle School News interviews with military families, and other speakers including Swanton graduate Jake Brehmer. Above, Swanton Elementary School students perform a patriotic song that was included in the program. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Swan-Vets-Day-2.jpg Swanton Local Schools students and staff put together a virtual program in recognition of Veterans Day this year. It included singing and instrumental performances by students, Swanton Middle School News interviews with military families, and other speakers including Swanton graduate Jake Brehmer. Above, Swanton Elementary School students perform a patriotic song that was included in the program. Photo provided https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Swan-Vets-Day.jpg Photo provided