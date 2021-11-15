Posted on by

Evergreen school district honors veterans


The completed canvases were put together to form one image at the completion of the song.

Evergreen Local Schools hosted a Veterans Day program on Thursday to honor those who have served. Above, Evergreen High School class presidents (Kyle Feeback at microphone, Emma Majewski, Drew Gillen, and Ella Smola) addressed the assembly and explained the significance of Veterans Day.


The Color Guard was on hand to post and retire the American flag for the assembly.


Guest speaker, Devyn Simmons Rogers, Class of 2006, speaks of her experiences while an active member of the United States Army.


The Young Vikings Choir, grades 3-5, performed patriotic selections under the direction of EES music teacher, Jonathan Torrence.


Guest speaker, Airman Korah Overfield, Class of 2020, explains her decision to enlist in the United States Air National Guard.


Senior studio art students created a patriotic mural while the Viking Voices choir sang “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”


