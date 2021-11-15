Fulton County awarded airport grant

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has announced that Fulton County is among six counties in northwest Ohio to be awarded airport grants totaling $209,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

Made possible through the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped author, the grants cover operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airports.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” said Brown. “These investments will provide northwest Ohio airports with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy.”

Fulton County Commissioners will receive $32,000 for the county airport.

Other counties receiving airport grants include Defiance, Henry, Huron, Allen, and Auglaize counties. The Henry County Airport Authority & Board of Commissioners will receive $32,000 for the Henry County Airport and the Defiance County Regional Airport Authority & Defiance County Commissioners will receive $32,000 for the Defiance Memorial Airport.

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact.