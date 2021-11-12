Local group advances on ‘The Voice’

Girl Named Tom, a group of Pettisville graduates, has advanced to the top 13 on the NBC singing competition, “The Voice.” The group includes siblings Josh, Bekah and Caleb Liechty.

Girl Named Tom performed “Creep” by Radiohead on Monday, and it was announced Tuesday that they were moving on in the show. Their coach, Kelly Clarkson, tweeted, “Y’alls harmonies will forever and always give me goosebumps! Amazing way to start the show.”

During the live rounds, the audience votes to save artists and the lowest vote getters are eliminated. “The Voice” airs on NBC Mondays and Tuedays at 8 p.m.