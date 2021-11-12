COVID closes Fulton County court

A closure of Fulton County’s Western District Court due to COVID, has been a announced. Western District Court in Wauseon will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 through Thursday, Nov. 18.

“The court’s first consideration must be the health and safety of the court’s employees and the public who enter the courthouse,” said an order from Judge Eric K. Nagel. “A recent spike in infections amongst the staff of Fulton County Western District Court and their household members gives the court reason to believe that normal operation of the court over the next several days could put the staff and public at risk, and therefore the court finds that efforts must be taken immediately to limit person to person contact.”

During the closure, essential operations of the court will continue.