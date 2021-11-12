Authorities investigating Delta area theft

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is looking for help from area residents in solving a Fulton County crime.

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred in the 5000 block of State Route 109, Delta. On or about Oct. 26, a suspect or suspects stole a black 2018 Haulmark Edge 8 x 20 cargo trailer and its contents, including a Yamaha Kodiak four-wheeler and various tools such as rigging and roping equipment.

The estimated value of the loss is $25,000.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 800-255-1122 day or night. The call is confidential and anonymous.

Anyone with information on this or any other felony will be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 cash.